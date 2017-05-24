Google’s new Family Groups lets family members share content more easily

Google is encouraging users to share more with their families. The search giant just announced “Family Groups” – an initiative meant to promote easy sharing between family members.

Family groups allows users to easily share via services like YouTube TV, Photos, Calendar and Keep. What this means basically is that these services will get links that will allow you to share content with all members in your Family Group.

Google also said up to six household members will be able to get their own cloud DVR for $35/month. Users will be able to stream live TV from many popular cable networks including ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC.

From now on Family Group will be included into Google Calendar, so family members will have access to a joint family calendars which in turn will allow them to easily keep track of group activities.

With Google Keep, families will be able to share reminders, lists and notes with other members. Google Photos also plays a role in Google’s new family oriented tool, by setting the stage for families to easily send photos and videos.

To set up a family group, you’ll need to head on to the Google family page. If you used YouTube TV or Google Play Family Library previously you might have a family set up already.

The Family Group feature will be available in all the Google services mentioned above starting this week. It’s available in the US and UK, as well as Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and Spain.