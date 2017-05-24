Grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 9.7-inch for a discounted $543 from Amazon

In case you’re looking for a tablet right now, you should know Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 3 9.7-inch is currently available for purchase with a discount from Amazon.

The tablet with 32GB of internal storage can be yours for $543.48, which means you’ll be able to save $56. It’s not a huge discount, but if you were thinking of grabbing the tablet now’s your chance to actually do so.

For those who forgot, the Galaxy Tab S3 comes packing a 9.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 2048 x 1536 resolution and a Snapdragon 820 processor under the hood. Samsung also included 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage into the bundle (expandable to 256GB via microSD card slot).

The Galaxy Tab S3 can also be put to photographic use thanks to the 13-megapixel main camera and 5-megapixel selfie snapper. The slate relies on a 6,000 mAh battery and runs Android 7.0 Nougat. It also ships out with a S Pen, which all means users will be able to scribble notes and draw on the slate.

The device also takes advantage of a fingerprint scanner and Pogo keyboard support.

No word on how long the Amazon promo will last, so if you want the discounted Galaxy Tab S3 you better go grab it now.