Kickstarter darling Ticwatch 2 is all the watch you need, just $169.99

Suffice to say, smartwatches and Android Wear haven’t taken off quite like many expected. Not for features or functionality, but largely because of price and user needs. In short, a lot of us don’t necessarily need everything that comes with Android Wear. Instead, we’re content with activity trackers and wearables with notifications.

Last summer saw an incredible Kickstarter success story with the Ticwatch 2. This innovative smartwatch uses a sleek design and its unique Ticwear OS to deliver a powerful, but simple smartwatch experience that will genuinely make your life easier. It’s smarter than the average wearable yet it’s considerably cheaper than its Android Wear counterparts.

As our Deal of the Day, the Ticwatch can be yours for only $169.99 ($15% off).

Speak to it to get an Uber, set reminders, make calls, get text notifications, and much more. Plus, it’s geared towards an active lifestyle, letting you track your steps, heart rate, and the distance you’ve traveled right on the watch.

Features

Proprietary Ticwear OS is easy to use

Intuitive sports app lets you track your fitness goals on the watch

Call & text capabilities allow you to stay connected without holding your phone constantly

Built-in GPS tracks distance & helps you know where you are at all times

Fast wireless recharging lets you get back up & running w/ less hassle

