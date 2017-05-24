Veckle is having a huge sale on USB type-C cables. We have all the coupon codes!

I have a confession to make.

I am a cable hoarder.

There. I said it. I’m not proud of it but it’s who I am and I should stop trying to hide who I am. It’s something I struggle with every time I try to open my drawer but I think I’m making progress.

Or, I thought I was making progress until Veckle told me about this massive sale it’s having on its awesome USB type-C cables. Now I’m staring at Amazon listings wondering how I can justify buying another cable. Look at these things! They’re awesome!

We don’t often do reviews on cables around here (maybe we should. Let us know down in the comments if you think we should) but our Donovan Jeska reviewed Veckle’s cables a few months ago and proclaimed:

For what it’s worth, I’ve been using the Veckle cable since it came in and my stock 6P’s cable is languishing in my nightstand drawer with the rum, earbuds and other forgotten chargers.

If you want to hear his full thoughts, head on over to his full review and give it a read. But, in the meantime, here are some awesome deals from Veckle and it’s sister brand, iOrange-E.

Veckle USB-IF Certified 3.3ft USB 3.1 Gen 2 Full Featured Type C to Type C Cable – Normal Price: $16.99 – Sale Price: $13.99 – Coupon Code: 9Z8YX7AC

All you really need to know about this cable is that it’s 1 meter long (3.3 feet in freedom units), USB type-C to USB type-C and BENSON APPROVED. Yes, the lord of USB type-C has spoken about this cable in particular saying “…Veckle’s USB 3.1 Gen2 Full-Featured Type-C cable is an excellent USB-IF certified cable that shows the promise of Type-C use cases to come.” (link to full Benson Review)

If you don’t know Benson, here’s the skinny. He’s a software engineer at Google who takes his time to review USB type-C accessories and cables in his spare time to make sure that only that people are buying safe accessories. He’s an awesome guy and I appreciate his contribution to the Android community.

Anyway, go pick up this cable right now. It’s safe, looks great, and charges your phone up quick. What are you waiting on?

Veckle Braided Type-C 3 Pack Multiple Size 1ft, 3.3ft, 6.6ft – Normal Price: $16.99 – Sale Price: $13.99 – Coupon Code: ENKHGC89

Need more than one cable? Boom. You’re in luck. This 3-pack has 1 foot, 3.3 foot (that’s one meter), and 6.6 foot (I think that’s like 2 meters or something) cables. Instead of having two USB type-C connectors, these cables have your normal USB connector and a USB type-C connector so you can use these with your legacy chargers or plug it into your computer. Versatility is the name of the game with this 3-pack.

iOrange-E Braided 6.6-foot Cable – Sale Price: $6.99 – Coupon Code: None

If you need a cable that’ll last forever, check this one out. Like I said earlier, iOrange-E is the same company, just a different brand and it makes awesome cables too. This particular cable has a braided exterior to the cable to cut down on wear and tear. It also has a reinforced connector so it doesn’t break like every apple cable every made. This one is on markdown right now so you don’t even need a coupon code. Go get it while you can.

That does it for our list today. Are there any companies or accessories you want to see more deals for? Let us know down in the comments and we’ll do our best to pass them along.