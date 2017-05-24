What’s the difference: HTC U Ultra vs HTC U11

Last week HTC took the wraps off its second flagship for 2017, the U11. The phone comes only five months after the HTC U Ultra was announced, which has been received with lackluster interest by the Android community.

Will the HTC U11 be able to do better? It might, as it does have some aces up its sleeve. In what follows we’ll compare HTC’s two flagships and highlight the main differences between the two, so you can get a better idea of what the products are all about.

Display & Design

5.7-inch with 1440 x 2560 res vs 5.5-inch with 1440 x 2560 res

513ppi vs 534ppi

The HTC U Ultra is one of the few phones out there that comes with an additional ticker display. In the case of the HTC phone, it’s a 2.05-inch on with 160 x 1040 resolution. It lives on top and its purpose is to relay notification and give quick access to most used apps. Its presence explains why the HTC U Ultra is a bit larger than the HTC U11 which features a 5.5-inch panel just like the Pixel XL. Both feature an advanced QHD resolution.

HTC U11 continues the legacy of the HTC U Ultra by boasting the same glossy, premium look. Still the camera on the back features a circular form, while the one on the HTC U Ultra was square-ish.

Performance

Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 835

4GB of RAM vs 4GB/6GB of RAM

64GB/128GB vs 64GB/128GB of internal storage

HTC could only manage to secure the Snapdragon 821 for its first 2017 flagship, the U Ultra. But fast forward five months later and the HTC U11 comes with a newer, faster and more efficient Snapdragon 835 processor under the hood.

While the HTC U Ultra comes only in 4GB of RAM configuration, the HTC U11 will be offered with 6GB/128GB storage in Asian markets. The 4GB of RAM and 64GB built-in storage variant is reserved for the US and UK markets.

Both handsets feature microSD card slots to enable users who need more storage to expand up to 256GB.

Cameras

Main camera: 12-megapixel vs 12-megapixel

Secondary camera: 16-megapixel vs 16-megapixel

In the photography department the two phones are quite similar. Both take advantage of a main snapper with phase-detection autofocus, optical image stabilization and dual-LED flash. Although the HTC U Ultra’s also has laser autofocus and a f/1.8 aperture, as opposed to f/1.7 on the HTC U11.

In the selfie department, the two HTC flagships employ the power of a powerful 16-megapixel camera with auto HDR and fullHD recording.

Special features

The HTC U Ultra’s standout feature is the secondary display, but the HTC U11 comes with something dubbed Edge Sense. Basically HTC has embedded a bunch of sensors in the phone’s frame and thus introduced a whole new way for users to interact with their phone by virtue squeezing. For example, users will be able to squeeze their phone to launch a certain app or snap a selfie.

Virtual assistants are everywhere these days and HTC wants to make sure you’re more than covered in this department, so it has equipped the U11 with three virtual assistant options including its own Sense Companion (also present on the HTC U Ultra), the Google Assistant and the Amazon Alexa.

The HTC U11 also benefits from Boom Sound Hi-Fi technology, something which the HTC U Ultra leaves out.

For both phones, the 3.5mm headphone jack is a thing of the past, but the HTC U11 comes with a Type-C to 3.5mm adapter with built-in DAC.

Software

Android 7.0 Nougat vs Android 7.1 Nougat

Being launched five months later, the HTC U11 comes with the newer Android 7.1 Nougat version onboard, while the HTC U Ultra runs Android 7.0 Nougat with the company’s Sense UI out of the box.

Battery

3,000 mAh vs 3,000 mAh

Like in the case of the HTC U Ultra, the HTC U11 features the same 3,000 mAh battery. Given that both phones feature QHD panels and demanding processors, we don’t expect either of them to be a battery champ. Although a 3,000 mAh juice pack should be able to last up to a day with moderate use.

Pricing

$649 vs $749

Customers can pre-order the HTC U11 for $649 a pop. The HTC U Ultra on the other hand is already available for purchase for $749. But with the HTC U11 offering a better processor, the new Edge Sense frame, more virtual assistants and BoomSound technology, we can’t really think why anyone would choose to pay more for the HTC U Ultra. Unless they are super fans of secondary thicker displays.