Android Development eBook Bundle: Unlock your creative potential for just $24

Ever find yourself in a conversation with someone and then one of you comes up with an idea for the next great app? The only problem is that between the two of you there is zero development experience. What do you do? Forget and it hope someone else develops it later on? No, you go after it!

Our Deal of the Day is a four-part bundle that’s designed to help you kickstart the Android development career. Priced at only $24 (83% OFF), it comes in the form of eBooks with lifetime access.

You’ll not only gain insight into how apps are developed, but you’ll also learn common problems and how to troubleshoot them. What’s more, you will become a handset expert by learning the basics of Android security before slowly gearing up towards rooting, app security assessments, malware, and much more

Features

Android Application Development Cookbook : Over 100 Recipes to Help You Solve Common Android Development Problems

Hacking Android eBook : Modify Your Android Device & Guard It Against Security Threats

Android High Performance Programming : Build Fast & Efficient Android Apps That Function In a Multi-Device World

Android UI Design eBook: Plan, Design, & Build Engaging User Interfaces for Your Android Apps

Where to Buy

You can pick up your copy of the Android Development eBook Bundle from the AndroidGuys Deals Store for only $24 right now. Discounted by some 83%, it’s yours for life.

