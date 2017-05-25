AOL’s Alto email update adds full calendar capability, improved Alexa integration

Email apps are getting smarter and smarter these days. They need to in order to be able to survive in today’s competitive landscape, where messaging apps reign supreme.

Case in point, this week, Alto – the email app developed by Verizon (more specifically AOL) – announced the advent of a new Alto experience for iOS and Android. The new version of the application comes with integration for multiple inboxes and calendars, as well as provide better Alexa integration.

Users will be able to link multiple email accounts including AOL, Google, Yahoo, Outlook.com, Office365, iCloud, and Exchange. The new experience also includes a Dashboard feature. This is the centerpiece of the Alto email experience and it’s where you will find highlighted the most important information across all connected inboxes.

The information is intelligently analyzed and then delivered in the forms of “cards” which can help you achieve anything – from tracking packages to calling a Lyft.

On top of that, the new Alto experience integrates a fully featured Calendar. Users will be able to easily scroll through appointments or events and upcoming engagements will appear in the form of actionable cards in the Dashboard, so you’ll never miss a deadline or a meeting.

Last but not least, Alto Alexa integration for Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Tap is now available. Which means users will be able to issue simple voice commands in order to do things like check the calendar, find a lost email or pull up flight information.

Alto takes advantage of an intelligent system of sorting emails called “Stacks”. It allows users to organize and manage every email in categories such as personal, travel, financial or social media.

If you’d like to check out the redesigned Alto for Android, you can grab it in the Play Store.