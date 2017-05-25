Samsung Galaxy S9 codenamed “Star” goes into development

The Samsung Galaxy S8 may have only been out for a few weeks but that doesn’t mean Samsung are slowing down. According to a Korean publication, the S9 and S9+ are codenamed “Star” and “Star 2” with development already begun.

This is, according to the source, around 3 to 4 months ahead of schedule so perhaps Samsung could be looking to once again push the boundaries of design and want the extra time to fully test.

It could well be given the source that the codename may change as did with the Galaxy Note 8 but early rumors seem to peg Star as the Galaxy S9 internal designation.

Don’t expect to see the Galaxy S9 leaked any time soon but at least we know the keyword to begin looking out for as far as Samsung development goes to learn what the company has in store for us with the next device.