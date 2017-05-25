The first Android O flagship teaser comes from China

China might be the land of cheap clones, but over the years these imitations have been getting better and better. Case in point, Elephone – an obscure device maker who has been copying the design of lots of popular Android products including the Galaxy S7 edge – recently teased its upcoming flagship.

As you can see for yourself, the phone looks remarkably similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8 (with a slimmer upper bezel). At least frontally. On the back, one can sport a dual-camera arrangement, something which is not available with the current Samsung flagship.

What’s even more interesting, Elephone revealed that Android 8.0 is going to be onboard of the device, which makes this the first teaser of an Android O flagship to appeared online. Google’s new version of Android is expected to arrive sometimes during the end of this summer, which probably translates to August.

We’re also told the Galaxy S8 clone will arrive with the “latest chip” which could mean the Snapdragon 835, but given that Elephone is a low-cost handset maker, we’ll probably see the device ship out with MediaTek’s latest Helio X30.

A super affordable flagship with Snapdragon 835, Android O and dual-camera setup would certainly be pretty amazing. If a product like that becomes available, would you give the obscure Elephone a chance?