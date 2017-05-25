The OnePlus 3T could soon be discontinued

With the OnePlus 5 on the horizon, what will happen to the OnePlus 3T?

One option is that it could get reduced to push remaining stock and make it even more affordable. However, In a post on the OnePlus Forums, staff member Steven G. gave the final news that the OnePlus 3T is close to being discontinued to make way for the OnePlus 5.

It seems OnePlus have done a great job of managing stock as well since the same staff member says there are only a few units remaining in the warehouse so a reduction plan really isn’t necessary. Is it worth picking up a OnePlus 3T at this point? Probably not. Not unless you are especially set on the device. Otherwise, wait for the OnePlus 5 as it’s set to be one heck of a device.

It makes sense for OnePlus to make the move to reduce inventory to only a single offering. While a cheaper OnePlus 3T would certainly pick up some of the prospective buyers that are looking for a device on a budget, having only the OnePlus 5 enables the company to focus its efforts and resources entirely on a single device.