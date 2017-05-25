Xiaomi Mi Max 2 mid-ranger with a full metal body and huge 5,300 mAh battery

Shortly after introducing the Xiaomi Mi 6 flagship, the company returns with a worthy middle-range device – the often leaked Mi Max 2 phablet.

The device arrives in this world with a big, spacious 6.2-inch display with unknown resolution, although knowing Xiaomi it’s probably a fullHD panel. The product features a full metal unibody improved for one-handed use. It packs a Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot).

The phone features the same main camera sensor the Xiaomi Mi 6 takes advantage of, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 one with phase detection autofocus and enhanced quality for low-light photography. No info is provided about the secondary selfie camera so far.

Probably the biggest selling point of the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is the huge 5,300 mAh battery underneath. It has Quick Charge 3.0 and Parallel charging so users can charge up to 68% in 1 hour. We’re told the power house can sustain up to two days of use (or 18 hours of video playback and 9 hours of gaming).

The phone includes a front-facing and a bottom-facing stereo speaker which can switch from mono to stereo once the device moves into landscape.

Like usually the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 goes on sale in China. The 64GB of storage variant will cost approximately $245, while the 128GB model will take you back with around $290. While the phone won’t arrive officially in the US, customers will be able to buy it from third-party websites like GearBest.