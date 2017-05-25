ZeroLemon’s intros massive 8,500 mAh battery case for Pixel XL

A few days ago we told you accessory maker Morphie introduced a Juice Pack battery case for the Pixel XL which brought an additional 2,950 mAh battery.

Well if that’s enough for you maybe you’d like to look at ZeroLemon’s offering instead. The company just launched four new cases on Amazon. ZeroLemon’s accessories can add 6,500 mAh to the Pixel, 8,500 mAh to the Pixel XL and 7,500 mAh to the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T and Moto Z.

There cases are quite bulky, but that’s what you get when you attach a huge 8,500 mAh power house on the back of your device.

ZeroLemon’s cases offer pass-through charging, so users can charge their phones first. Only afterwards will the case start to charge itself. Like with the Morphie case, there’s a LED indicator on the cases which allows you to see how much power is left in the battery itself.

The cases are currently available at discounted prices, but their MSRP range between $80 to $100 – which is a pretty hefty sum. Morphie’s case for the Pixel XL launched with a $99.95 price-tag. But if you purchase the ZeroLemon case now you’ll be able to pay only $59.99.

