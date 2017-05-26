App Highlight: Oopstacles

The App

Developed by Crystal Pug Pty Ltd, Oopstacles is a relatively new app with only 100,000 installs. Having been updated on May 17, 2017, the developer is constantly fixing various bugs with the seeing challenge mode season 2 starting with 250 new levels. Help the captured creatures dodge their doom in the ultimate obstacle course!

What it does

Complete crazy obstacle courses using hilarious characters to top the leaderboard. Within challenge mode there are 500 levels and achievements to be had that make this game super addictive. There’s even a scream mode that can use your voice to control the avatar and make them jog or run.

– Chuckle at crazy physics-based wipeouts!

– Master memorable obstacles with wonderful one-touch controls!

– Record ridiculous GIFs to share with friends!

– Amass dozens of amazing avatars!

Can you make it to the end of the obstacle course?

Why we like it

Oopstacles is a great game that can become incredibly frustrating but extremely fun. With tons of levels, you’ll be sure to come back to this one time and time again. I’d like to see the ability to change the camera angle as sometimes the static view makes landing some of the obstacles overly difficult. Otherwise, with great graphics and easy to use controls, Oopstacles is definitely one to download.

How to get it

Oopstacles is available for free from the Google Play Store. You can download it right here.