How to activate the new “Android O” notification badges in Nova Launcher

Love Nova Launcher but want to get your Android O dot fix? let us help you!

We here at AndroidGuys have made it no secret about our universal love for the ever impressive Nova Launcher.

Nova Launcher has earned the title of “Best launcher in the Play Store” with us and early in May, we reported on the eagerly anticipated v5.1 becoming available in the Play Store. No sooner has Nova 5.1 come out of beta, as of May 25th, the 5.2 beta became available. This update includes the new notification badges that are landing with the equally as exciting Android O.

WHAT’S NEW IN NOVA 5.2

Android O style notification badges – Dots!

Performance improvements

Android O fixes

Round search bar style

Assuming you have Nova Launcher already installed, In order to get on to the 5.2 beta you will need to sign up HERE. Once registered you need to allow it time to install onto your selected device, and off you go!

As far activating these new Android O notification badges, follow these steps:

Navigate to Nova Settings

Notification Badges

Choose A Style -> Select Dots

Select Position and Size of the Dots

Before being able to activate the new badges, you may be asked to grant Nova Launcher access to your notifications. This is just a minor necessity as Nova will need to know which icons to show badges for, so no big deal here.

So if you’ve followed the instructions above, let us know how you’re liking these new badges and show off your home screens in the comments below.

All pretty simple right? well, what are you waiting for?!