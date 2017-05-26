Save 39% on a Rosetta Stone language box set (Deal of the Day)

Take time this summer to learn a new language from the most trusted name in the industry

Have you ever thought about learning a new language? Whether it’s understanding Spanish, French, Italian, or something else, there’s something really great about knowing more than just English. Not only that, but it can also be the difference in career paths for some of us.

Our Deal of the Day is a highly discounted box set from Rosetta Stone. Priced only $119.99 (save 39%), it’s everything you need to pick up a new language. Choose from one of six languages: Spanish, Chinese (Mandarin), English, French, German, and Italian. You’ll get two levels of training so it’s more than just the basics. Once done, you’ll be at intermediate level and likely able to hold your own on your next vacation.

About

If your dream is to master a foreign language, there’s no better teacher than Rosetta Stone. With its intuitive, immersive method, Rosetta Stone will have you reading, writing, and speaking like a natural in no time. You’ll start by matching words with images just like when you learned your native language as a child.

Features

Learn a new language w/ the award-winning interactive software & proprietary speech-recognition technology that analyzes the words you say 100 times per second

Develop your command of the language–read, write, speak & understand

Learn basic conversational skills like shopping, ordering, taking a taxi, etc.

Move onto advanced language skills like sharing opinions & discussing pop culture

Enhance your learning on-the-go w/ Rosetta Stone mobile apps (3-month trial included)

Play language-enhancing games & take live online lessons w/ the included headset/microphone

Take levels 1-2 to go from beginner to intermediate

Use the advanced speech engine to compare your accent to native speakers

Get 12 live tutoring sessions w/ a native speaker

Where to Buy

Ready to learn that new language? Save yourself 39% and pick up a box set through the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Normally priced around $200, you can get it from us for only $119.99.

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Shop AndroidGuys!

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!