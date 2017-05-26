T-Mobile DIGITS is ready to leave beta, will go live May 31

Back in December we told you T-Mobile unveiled a new service called DIGITS, which allowed subscribers to use a phone number across multiple device. At the time, the carrier launched an opt-in beta program, but fast forward to the present and the service is finally ready for prime-time.

Beginning on May 31, all T-Mobile customers will be upgraded to DIGITS free of charge. For those who want an additional line, it will cost them an extra $10/month with Auto Pay. For a limited time only, those signing up for a T-Mobile One Plus plan with unlimited talk, text and high-speed data will get an extra DIGITS line for free.

DIGITS allows customers to have the same phone number ring a number of devices including their phone, tablet, a second phone, a smartwatch or a PC. This way, the service eliminates the need to have multiple devices, one for personal use and one for work. The new service can even work with phones on other networks – all users need to do is have the DIGITS app installed on their Android or iOS device. DIGITS also works for text messages.

T-Mobile also notes that 58 million American households still have a landline, with 43% saying they could eliminate it if they could. Now the Magenta carrier is giving these customers the chance to do exactly that with DIGITS.

DIGITS also allows enterprise customers to set up an employee with one number real quick, while giving him/her access to all the company’s corporate services.