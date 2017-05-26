Win a Samsung Galaxy S8 at Sprint by taking a photo with your pet

Want to win a free Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone? Sprint has a sweepstakes going on that will allow you to do just that. It’s called “Twin2Win” – and don’t worry you don’t have to have a twin brother or sister to be eligible to enter the competition. But you’ll do need a pet.

To enter the sweepstakes you’ll have to send in a photo of you “twinning with your pet”. In case you’re not exactly sure what that means, you can take inspiration from the photos spread throughout this article.

After you’ve snapped an image you are happy with, head on to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram – depending on which social app you prefer. On Facebook, you’ll be required to leave a comment embedding your photo. Don’t forget to add the hashtags #Twin2Win and #Sweepstakes at the end.

On Twitter, you need to follow @Sprint and post the photo on your profile including the same two hashtags mentioned above. Last but not least, on Instagram you’ll also have to follow @Sprint and post your images alongside the two tags.

The sweepstakes is going on until May 29. Each day Sprint will randomly select two Galaxy S8 winners. You can enter the competition daily until 11:59:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Only US residents, 18 or older are eligible to enter Twin2Win.

With the weekend coming you have plenty of time to fun photo of you and your pet. So if you want a free Galaxy S8 you better go find Fluffy right now.