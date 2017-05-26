Xiaomi Mi Max 2 vs Oukitel K10000 Pro (Battery Champ Showdown)

Flagship smartphones are great and all, but they usually come with a major disadvantage – the majority take advantage of a really small battery cell. Look at the Samsung Galaxy S8 for example, it includes only a 3,000 mAh powerhouse. The LG G6, on the other hand, includes a slightly larger 3,300 mAh power source – but that’s still nothing to write home about.

So people who want to have a phone that lasts longer should orient themselves towards a middle-range device. Like the two smartphones that we’ve chosen for today’s showdown, which comes bundling super large battery cells – compared to the majority of products out there. Now let’s find out what else these two phones have to offer.

Design & Display

The recently launched Xiaomi Mi Max 2 comes with a stylish full metal body that has been optimized for one-handed use. As for the Oukitel K10000 Pro, the phone comes with a more chunkier design which blends genuine leather back padding with a stainless steel frame. The Oukitel product doesn’t look like your typical smartphone, so if you prefer the classic formula the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is the better option.

The Oukitel K10000 Pro features a 5.5-inch display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, while the Mi Max 2 offers a more spacious 6.4-inch screen with the same resolution and Corning Gorilla 4 protection.

Computing power

Snapdragon 625 vs MediaTek MT6705T

4GB of RAM vs 3GB of RAM

64GB/128GB vs 32GB of RAM

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 takes advantage of an octa-core Cortex A53 arrangement clocked at 2.0 GHz, while the Oukitel K10000 Pro features an entry-level octa-core chipset clocked at 1.5GHz.

With 4GB of RAM onboard, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is bound to be more fluid than the Oukitel phone. It also offers more built-in storage and a microSD card slot which allows for memory expansion up to 256GB.

Cameras

Primary: 12-megapixel vs 13-megapixel

Secondary: 5-megapixel vs 5-megapixel

At launch, Xiaomi made a point to highlight the Mi Mix 2 comes with the same main camera as the Xiaomi Mi 6 flagship. The 12-megapixel sensor offers f/2.2, phase detection autofocus, and dual-LED flash.

As for the Oukitel K10000 Pro, we don’t know much info about the main snapper, except it bundles a sensor of 13-megapixel variety. Both phones take advantage of a 5-megapixel self-portrait camera.

Software

Android 7.1.1 Nougat vs Android 7.0 Nougat

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 launches with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box with the company’s MIUI interface plastered on top. As for the Oukitel K10000 Pro, the model takes advantage of a slightly re-skinned version of Android 7.0 Nougat, which is quite close to stock Android.

Battery

5,300 mAh battery vs 10,000 mAh battery

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 bundles an impressive 5,300 mAh battery with Quick Charge and Parallel charging. This means that in theory users will be able to charge their phone up to 68% in 1 hour. Xiaomi says the device can last up to 2 days on a single charge or 18 hours of video playback.

The Oukitel K10000 Pro, on the other hand, brings forth almost the double. The company said the device will ship with a fast-charging wall plug – an improved version of the K6000 Plus’ 12V/2A charger.

Yet the company hasn’t revealed how much we can expect the phone to last, although it’s safe to assume that you’ll be able to use it for at least two full days.

Other features

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 features two speakers, one front-facing, and the other bottom-facing. The cool part is that they can switch from mono to stereo once they detect the phone is in landscape mode. The phone also has a fingerprint scanner located on the back.

The Oukitel K10000 Pro is a sturdy device which inspires durability. It also has a fingerprint scanner located on the back, embedded in the large metal module.

Pricing

$245 vs $219.99

The 64GB version of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will be sold for approximately $245, while the 128GB will retail for around $290. Since the Oukitel K10000 Pro comes with overall lower specs (not counting the battery), it’s price is a bit more affordable. The phone is officially bound to launch in June, but until then you can pre-register to get it at an even cheaper price.

Just fill in your info on Oukitel’s website and you’ll get a $40 off voucher and an additional gift basket with goodies for the phone.