App Highlight: Evie Launcher

The App

Developed by Evie Labs Inc, Evie Launcher is an established app with over 1,000,000 installs. Having been updated on May 23, 2017, the developer is constantly fixing various bugs with the latest update bringing new folder styles. Evie Launcher is one of the best Android replacement launchers there is.

What it does

One of the best features of Android is its customization options and that includes being able to replace the stock launcher with third-party software. There are a ton of options that are available but Evie Launcher keeps it simple. With universal search and quick navigation, the design is simplistic and most important fast. Supporting custom shortcuts and app drawer reorganization, Evie Launcher features everything you’d expect a launcher to have but cuts back on the unnecessary to provide a pure experience.

Some of the features include:

Faster and better-designed app drawer, supporting both grid and list sorting

Live Wallpapers

Home screen management

Dock with custom grid

Unread badges

Folder redesign – faster, unique, and adaptable to your home screen grid

Widgets redesign – visual previews and organized by app

Backup and Restore – save your home screen and restore it on any device

Double Tap To Lock with more complete custom gesture support coming soon

Removable icon labels

Why we like it

As fans of customizing our devices here at AndroidGuys, we’re always looking for that launcher that does something different and Evie Launcher is certainly that. With tablet optimization and and backup/restore feature, I can have a consistent layout across devices in sync. With the essential customization options I can make it feel my own but I’m not overwhelmed with hundreds of options and can simply install it and go.

How to get it

Evie Launcher is available for free from the Google Play Store. You can download it right here.