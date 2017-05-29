Cricket Wireless now offers switchovers $50 bill credit

Cricket Wireless has a new offer for customers looking to switch carriers. Port your number to the prepaid wireless provider now and you’ll receive $50 switcher credit. New subscribers can bring their own device or pick from one of the four free 4G LTE smartphones available including Alcatel Streak, ZTE Sonata 3, Samsung Amp 2 or LG Fortune.

In order to be eligible to get the $50 bill credit, users need to activate a new line on a qualifying plan, as well as make two monthly service payments with a minimum of $30 per month within 45 days. Cricket notes customers are bound to receive the credit within 60 days from activation.

Those who bring over a full family plan, are eligible to receive up to $50 in credit plus a special Group Save discount.

Existing Cricket subscribers haven’t been forgotten either. Now if you refer a friend or family member to Cricket, you’ll be able to get $25 credit via the Cricket Rewards app. But note this only happens if the referee activates services and keeps it active for 60 consecutive days (aka two whole billing cycles).

Not everyone will be able to join the promo. For example, AT&T switchovers aren’t eligible, nor are folks holding on to basic, dumb phones. All accounts must be activated and in good standing at least for the first 45 days.

That being said, if you want to switch to Cricket you’d best do it now, as this is a limited time promotion that might expire soon.