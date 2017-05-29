LG taking steps to ensure LG G7 will have Snapdragon 845 onboard

This year, LG tried to outsmart the competition by launching its flagship, the G6 ahead of anyone else. A strategy which had a few disadvantages – perhaps the most notable one being that the Korean company had settle for last year’s Snapdragon 821 instead of Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 835.

While LG has claimed the Snapdragon 821 guarantees a more stable, optimized experience, it’s quite clear the company doesn’t want to make the same mistake again. Which is why, according to a new report, it has already teamed up with Qualcomm to work on the Snapdragon 845 for the LG G7.

Industry sources believe this move is of uttermost importance for the phone maker, especially since emerging VR and AR solutions require the presence of more advanced CPUs, thus hinting the LG G7 will be focused on these aspects more than the current flagship.

It’s believed the Snapdragon 845 will be based on a 7nm process, although a recent leak claims the chipset will be manufactured using 10nm chip manufacturing tech just like the Snapdragon 835. It will supposedly also pack new A75 and A55 CPU cores.

Qualcomm’s next-gen top-tier chipset should be 30% more powerful than the existing Snapdragon 835.

While the LG G7 is still in our distant future, in a few months we expect the Korean giant to unleash its second flagship for the year, the V30. The phone should arrive with a Snapdragon 835 under the hood and it’s already considered by some LG’s true flagship for 2017. We also recently saw that the LG V30 might shed the secondary ticker display and take up a slider form factor instead.