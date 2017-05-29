Easily handle your emails with the Newton skill for Alexa

Despite the ludicrous amount of apps available for download in the Google Play Store, finding a third-party email client that can provide you with all the services you need might prove quite a complicated task.

In a recent piece, we discussed AOL’s recently improved Alto email experience which among other things, includes better Amazon Alexa integration. If the idea of checking emails by voice appeals to you, you should know there’s an alternative to Alto.

It’s called Newton (formerly known as CloudMagic) and provides a pretty straightforward email experience while embedding a few interesting features like reading receipts, send-later function, and snoozing messages.

And recently Newton was added to Alexa’s extensive Skills library. According to the company behind the app, users can now read receipts, undo send, send later, access connected apps or unsubscribe by virtue of one click, all by issuing voice commands directed at the Amazon Echo speaker.

Once users enable the Newton skill in the Alexa app, they will be able to say things like “Alexa, ask Newton if I’ve got mail.” When Alexa ask back “What do you want me to do with this email” users will be able to pick from a list of answers including “Mark as read”, “Delete”, “Archive” “Snooze till later”, “Snooze till tomorrow”, “Snooze to Desktop” and more.

On top of playing nice with Alexa, Newton also comes with support for third-party apps like Gmail, Yahoo Mail, iCloud, Office365, Google Apps, Microsoft Exchange, Hotmail/Outlook so you’ll be able to have all your emails in one place. The app also allows you to do things like schedule emails to be sent at particular times or see more info about people who’ve been emailing you via Sender Profiles.

But be warned, Newton comes with a $49.99 annual subscription fee attached. While you’re allowed to try the Newton email experience 14 days for free, you’ll need to pay afterward if you want to keep using it to the fullest.