App Highlight: The Little Ball That Could

The App

Developed by NaissusWorks, The Little Ball That Could is a new app with only around 500 installs. Having been updated on May 23, 2017, the developer is constantly fixing various bugs with the latest update fixing a number of issues users were experiencing in a few levels. The Little Ball That Could is a roll the ball type platform game that has taken inspiration from titles such as Marble Madness, Super Monkey Ball, Manic Marble, Marble Blast and Hamster Ball.

What it does

You have to roll the ball as fast as you can to the end of the level while avoiding various traps such as spikes, portals, and lasers. With 120 levels spread across 5 worlds, there is a ton of challenges to test your speed and precision. The more you play the more you unlock with new skins and new ball types that will change the way you play the game.

The Little Ball That Could has the following features:

• Roll the ball through 5 worlds and 120 large levels, each containing a maze of twisty paths and giving you three tasks to perform.

• Test your speed, precision and curiosity without frustration – the checkpoint system will help you out with that nasty platform, and you can skip the level if you feel puzzled and just can’t escape the room with spike fields.

• Unlock beautiful marble skins using puzzle pieces, and if you are up for a challenge, win fun ball types that will let you play the game in radically different ways.

• Experience the best platforming action with our tight and responsive controls – you’ll have a blast whether you prefer to play using touch controls, tilt or physical controllers.

• Push the limits of your phone with our high-definition, console-grade 3D graphics, or reduce the level of detail to get better performance and battery life.

• Listen to our awesome soundtrack that includes nine piano-driven melodies and an original music piece specifically created for TLBTC.

Why we like it

I love games that you can just pick up and play, and this is a perfect example of one of those puzzle games. It takes a concept that is familiar with bigger titles and builds on it by adding further challenges to make it even more challenging. The controls could do with some work as they can be frustrating sometimes, but otherwise with the improvements the developer has made in the latest update, this one is definitely a game to try out.

How to get it

The Little Ball That Could is available for free from the Google Play Store. You can download it right here.