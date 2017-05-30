OnePlus introduces “Referral program” for old and new shoppers

The OnePlus 5 is one of the most anticipated phones expected to arrive this summer and ahead of the grand announcement the Chinese company introduced its own Referral program.

Now if you purchase a OnePlus smartphone (or you bought one in the past) you’ll receive a promo code which you can send your friends or anyone interested in purchasing a OnePlus product. Using the code will get them $20 off an accessory of their choosing, while you receive 100 referral points to be spent towards buying gear, accessories, and coupons.

OnePlus notes these referral points will be added to a user’s referral hub in up to 30 days.

It’s very important to note that in order to be eligible to participate in OnePlus’ Referral program your phone needs to have been purchased exclusively through OnePlus.net. So if you got the handset through some other channels, you won’t be able to get your hands on a referral link.

In the official announcement post, OnePlus confirms owners of the OnePlus One, OnePlus 2, OnePlus X, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T can generate their unique link. The code can be used as often as you like, but bear in mind you’ll only get points when a friend actually uses the link to buy a OnePlus smartphone.