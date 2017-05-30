OnePlus is giving away ten OnePlus 5’s in its mobile photography contest

OnePlus hasn’t been shy about its upcoming phone, the OnePlus 5. I suppose that shouldn’t surprise us because OnePlus isn’t a traditional phone manufacturer. It’s not going keep the lid on all the specs, ignore the leaks, then announce it at some big event. Leaks are going to happen and instead of trying to hide from them, OnePlus is trying another strategy, be open and honest about what’s coming. The company’s CEO took to the forums to confirm that the OP5 would ship with a Snapdragon 835 and we know that there will be a front-facing fingerprint sensor too.

OnePlus and DxOMark recently announced that they would be teaming up to tune the camera in the OnePlus 5 to compete with the big boys like Samsung and Apple. The cameras in OnePlus’ phones have never been disappointing, but they also haven’t been class leading so there’s room for improvement there.

In continuing on with the focus on photography, OnePlus has announced a new contest where 10 users will have the opportunity to get the OnePlus 5 early and give feedback to the company on what can improve. To enter you need to head over to “The Lab” and submit your best mobile photography. OnePlus will be selecting the 10 winners from the over 9000 entrants that have already signed up.

OnePlus hasn’t released a timeline for the contest, but if you’re interested you might want to jump on this opportunity ASAP.