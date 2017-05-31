App Highlight: Custom Navigation Bar

The App

Developed by paphonb, Custom Navigation Bar is a new app with only around 10,000 installs. Having been updated on May 30, 2017, the developer is constantly fixing various bugs with the latest update improving the startup time and adding more button icons. Custom Navigation Bar brings Android O’s customization features to any Android N device.

What it does

Android O adds the ability to customize the nav bar but with Custom Navigation Bar you can get that right now on your device. The app allows you to add custom buttons to your existing nav bar. The best bit is, no root access is required.

Features:

– Add custom buttons to your navigation bar

– Customizable navbar layout

– Tasker integration for contextual navbar

– Easy to setup

– No root or xposed required

Be aware you will need a PC to grant a custom permission via ADB to allow the app to work.

Why we like it

I used the app on my Galaxy S8 to put an extra camera icon to quick launch the camera app in the nav bar. It worked flawlessly and put to use some of that wasted black space. The only hurdle, and it is a small one, is granting the permission via ADB. Once that is set up, you’re good to go and you only have to do it once. It’s a small price to pay to not have to root your device.

How to get it

Custom Navigation Bar is available for free from the Google Play Store. You can download it right here.