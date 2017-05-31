BlackBerry KEYone now available at Amazon, Best Buy for $549

It’s a good day to be a BlackBerry fan today. After being first revealed at CES 2017 back in January, the BlackBerry KEYone is finally available for purchase from select retailers in the US.

The device can be acquired in its unlocked from, either from Amazon (both in its GSM unlocked and CDMA variants) or from Best Buy’s online store (and select brick and mortar locations) for $549 a pop. However, you can get only the GSM model from the latter.

In the official press release, BlackBerry also notes the new phone will land at Sprint this summer. And some other carriers might pick up the KEYone at some point, as well.

We’re pretty excited about the BlackBerry KEYone, as it will ship out with a pretty innovative keyboard which also doubles as a fingerprint scanner. The keyboard itself can also be used as a touchpad and you swipe and edit words while texting too.

As for specs, the BlackBerry KEYone is more of a middle-range handset that packs a 4.5-inch display with 1080 x 1620 resolution and a good enough Snapdragon 625 processor nestled under the bonnet. The handset also features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, as well as a microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 2TB.

It’s worthy to note the phone features a 12-megapixel camera which relies on a Sony IMX378, the same sensor that powers the Google Pixel. The handset relies on a non-removable 3,505 mAh battery and runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

Are you getting the BlackBerry KEYone?