Galaxy S8 bundle: A case, screen protector, and two mounts for just $21.99

The first thing we tend to do when buying a new phone is pick up a handful of accessories. If you’re smart, you’re adding a protective case. When it comes to convenience and functionality, it makes sense to have a car mount or dock for placing the device. Why not go all in and pick up a whole bundle that includes both of those, plus more?

As our Deal of the Day, you can purchase the Unity System Mount & Case Bundle for Samsung Galaxy S8 for only $21.99. You’ll not only save 56% on the entire kit, but you’ll end up with a pair of mounts, a screen protector, and protective case.

Features

Full 360-degree rotation for infinite viewing angles

Adjustable design expands to fit your device comfortably & hold it securely in place

Can be easily installed & removed in seconds

Works w/ any flat surface like dashboards, consoles, & monitors without having to worry about your device getting damaged

Comes w/ two mounts to keep one in the car & one around the house

Where to Buy

Purchase the Unity System Mount & Case Bundle for Samsung Galaxy S8 in Blue, White, or Black options for only $21.99. Hurry, though, the deal won’t last forever!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Shop AndroidGuys!

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!