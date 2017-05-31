Sony Xperia XZ Premium goes on sale in the US on June 12

Sony has announced that its Xperia XZ Premium will go on sale in the U.S unlocked on June 12 and will cost a whopping $799.

You’ll be able to pre-order the device from Amazon and Best Buy from June 12 before it launches fully on June 19.

The Xperia XZ Premium offers some impressive specs, and so it should given its price tag. Competing directly with the Galaxy S8 and HTC U11, the Xperia XZ Premium is Sony’s flagship attempt in 2017.

The Xperia XZ Premium includes:

Snapdragon 835

4GB of RAM

64GB of storage

3230mAh battery

IP68 waterproofing

5.5-inch 4K display

19MP rear-facing camera with 960 fps slow-motion video

While the specs are certainly impressive and warrant the premium name Sony have given the device, it still lacks certain features to warrant such a high price tag. In the U.S version of the device, for example, there is no fingerprint sensor. While this looks more like a legal issue with certain agreements Sony has in the U.S, it still plays a factor into justifying the price the company is demanding for such a smartphone. When compared with the likes of the LG G6 and Galaxy S8 on design alone, the Xperia XZ looks in a different league entirely.

Which raises the question – is anything other than bezel-less smartphones still OK?

