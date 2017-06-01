App Highlight: Airport Guy Airport Manager

The App

Developed by Rottz Games, Airport Guy Airport Manager is a new app with only around 100,000 installs. Having been updated on April 8, the developer is constantly fixing various bugs. Airport Guy Airport Manager is a game where your mind will be put to the challenge to manage an airport.

What it does

You’ll be put in charge of an airport responsible for building new terminals and runways in order to land multiple incoming aircraft. Get them refueled, refilled with passengers and send it on its way. Sounds easy right? Multiple runways and terminals means you’ll need to keep on your toes to avoid any collisions.

Expanding your airport will see new buildings and research capabilities to make your airport more streamlined and increased traffic flow. There are two game modes: sandbox where you have unlimited lives no matter how many collisions occur, or hardcore where you only have 5 lives.

• Build: Build Air Traffic Control Towers to increase the airflow and unlock VIP airplanes.

• Research: Use the research lab to improve your airport and unlock airplanes.

• Fires: Build fire stations to put down fires during emergency landings.

• Collisions: Avoid collision between airplanes, and land them before they run out of fuel!

• Vultures: Kill vultures to keep the airspace safe and make an extra cash.

• Visit: Visit airports from other players, and share your airport design to the world.

Why we like it

It’s no secret that I love simulation games that require you to think on your feet. This is a perfect title to have stored on your device for when you have time to kill. It is incredibly challenging on its easiest setting so there is certainly scope as far as longevity of keeping you interested in the game.

How to get it

Airport Guy Airport Manager is available for free from the Google Play Store. You can download it right here.