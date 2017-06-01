Nokia confirms when we’ll see it’s next phone

One of the most satisfying stories over the last year, for me at least, has been the rise of Nokia. Nokia has gone from mobile juggernaut to purchased and then sold again by Microsoft, to a property of Foxconn and HMD Global. Now, under that partnership, Nokia is releasing phones again like the 3, 5, and 6 we saw earlier this year.

But, those were all midrange phones. Where’s our Nokia flagship? We’ve all be clamoring for one for years now with some suggesting that Nokia was the company that should’ve been making Nexus devices all along.

Our wait is (almost) over.

We plan to release our upcoming Smartphones worldwide before the end of Q2 2017. (June) Stay tuned for updates. — Nokia Mobile (@nokiamobile) May 28, 2017

Nokia took to Twitter to confirm that we’d be seeing the release of its upcoming smartphones by the end of Q2 2017. In other words, we’re getting new phone(s) by the end of June! While Nokia didn’t guarantee that we’d be getting a flagship at this time, we’ve seen a TON of leaks for the Nokia 9 over the last couple of months that line up with the phone releasing soon. Here’s a look at the specs.

Display: 5.3″ QHD OLED

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 64GB

Camera: 13MP dual-camera

Battery: 3800mAh

Operating system: Android Nougat 7.1.2

Other features: Iris scanner, Fingerprint scanner, Aluminum body, IP68 certification

These specs are very unconfirmed and originate with a leaked Geekbench score so take them with a metric ton of salt. The interesting thing to me about this tweet is that Nokia confirms phones, not just a phone. What else will we see? We’ll find out in 30 short days.

Stay tuned, we’ll have more information on this story as it develops.