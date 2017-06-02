App Highlight: Cookie Jam Blast

The App

Developed by Jam City, Inc, who is tagged as a top developer, Cookie Jam Blast is an established app with well over 1,000,000 installs. Having been updated on May 23, 2017, the developer is constantly fixing various bugs with the latest update seeing 20 new levels. Cookie Jam Blast is a bakery adventure where you can create new recipes across a number of challenges and game modes to earn rewards.

What it does

From the makers of Cookie Jam, the game has a number of challenges and game modes that require you to match colored treats to earn points. With over 200 levels the challenge inevitably gets harder where you rely on getting multiple matches to get boosters and help you clear the board. A number of excellent bakery themes islands await where if you’re lucky you’ll collect limited edition airships.

Features:

– Brand new game modes! Hundreds of new puzzles!

– Match 4 to create a Jelly Bee! Use it to shake up your board!

– Reveal the Yumsicle! Swap macarons to uncover hidden treats!

– Oh la la! Make matches to move the cupcake towards it’s box! Get it out for delivery!

– C’est Magnifique! Break the Waffles before you’re out of moves!

– Quick, get the Topplers! Make matches next to a Toppler before they move! Capture them all to win!

– Jam through levels and earn 20 stars to open a special prize!

– Spin the wheel to earn daily rewards!

– Connect with Facebook to sync your progress and share lives with your friends!

Why we like it

Anyone that is familiar with Candy Crush will appreciate Cookie Jam Blast. It takes the popular concept of matching multiple items to clear a board and gradually becomes more challenging as you progress. The themeing is a nice added touch and round off this well designed title. It’s definitely one to have a go. My concern is the longevity of the app as to keep it current and feel this one map slip off the radar after a few plays.

How to get it

Cookie Jam Blast is available for free from the Google Play Store. You can download it right here.