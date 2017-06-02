Knowing how to program using today’s computer languages is a skill many people do not possess. Perhaps that’s why there is a global shortage of programmers and why the profession is so lucrative. Instead of twiddling your thumbs, wondering how nice it would be to master programming skills, why don’t you make 2017 the year you learn something new?

Our Deal of the Day is a $79 training bundle that will teach you Python. More than 25 years old, it’s one of the most popular coding languages used and something that can help you gain an edge in your career.

About

Data science and analytics are essential components to business decisions at companies of all sizes. Of course, collecting, managing, and analyzing mass amounts of data takes a lot more than simply typing into a spreadsheet.

In this seven-course bundle, you’ll learn Python, a general purpose, multi-paradigm programming language that has gained wide popularity for data science thanks to its simplicity and operability on different ecosystems.

This kit will introduce you to Python, Python Django, web programming, data analysis, and so much more. If you’ve ever wanted to learn to code, this is the place to start! Worth nearly $1,200, we’re offering it to AndroidGuys readers at a 93% discount.

Features

Python Programming for Beginners : Take the First Step On Your Coding Odyssey

: Take the First Step On Your Coding Odyssey Learn Python Django from Scratch : Get Familiar with This Important Web Application Framework

: Get Familiar with This Important Web Application Framework Python Game Development : Create a Flappy Bird Clone: Delve Into Python Programming by Building Your Very Own Flappy Bird Game

: Create a Flappy Bird Clone: Delve Into Python Programming by Building Your Very Own Flappy Bird Game Python Web Programming : Start Building Web Apps with Python

: Start Building Web Apps with Python Python Object Oriented Programming Fundamentals : Create Python Applications Using the Most Up to Date Programming Techniques

: Create Python Applications Using the Most Up to Date Programming Techniques Data Analysis with Python and Pandas : Put Yourself On the Forefront of the Data Revolution

: Put Yourself On the Forefront of the Data Revolution Data Visualisation with Python and Matplotlib: Create Graphs & Charts That Can Help Companies Make Better Business Decisions

Where to Buy

You can find The Complete Python Programming Bundle in the AndroidGuys Deals Store for $79. Worth than $1,170, it’s discounted just for you, our readers.

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Shop AndroidGuys

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!