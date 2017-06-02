Temp Mail is a disposable email service that helps you keep your primary inbox clean (Review)

Overview

Everyone these days is asking for your email address. Want to read an article? You need to register by email first. Want to take advantage of a retail’s offer? You’ll have to sign up with an account. You can’t even comment on a forum or read a thread (with a few exceptions) without having to log in with your email address. Frankly, it’s super tedious. Especially if don’t want to receive countless of offers and newsletters after visiting a website. And now, with the help of apps like Temp Mail you can do just that.

Developer: Privatix

Cost: Free

Impressions

It happened to all of us at some point. You were unable to access a piece of content because you had to log in with your email first. I don’t really appreciate this strategy and I’m sure you don’t either – advertisers and retailers are basically forcing their updates and newsletters down our throats with little regard for our own preferences. Luckily, there are ways to bypass such schemes.

With Temp Mail, it’s super easy to get a disposable, temporary e-mail address that helps you combat spam in your primary email address. Basically, you should use Temp Mail when you sign up for a service you’re planning to use only once.

All you need to do to start using your temporary e-mail address is open the Temp Mail app and choose one that works for you. They are not exactly easy to remember as they are generated as a random association of letters, but you have the option of Copy-ing the address so you don’t have to type it manually. Here are a few examples of email addresses:

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

Now let’s say you’ve used this email address to comment on a forum and you’re waiting to hear back from a user. You can easily check your inbox by tapping on the big Check the email ring at the bottom of the screen. This action will transport you in your mobile browser of choice where you can see all the emails you’ve received. A basic refresh option lets you see emails as they arrive.

If you’re not happy with the auto-generated email address, Temp Mail allows you to manually choose your ID. Just go to your Inbox and tap on the Change button located in upper option bar. Alternatively, you can generate another auto-created email address by tapping on Delete.

These are pretty much all the options available in Temp Mail. As mentioned above this is not a complex app, but a very straightforward one which does its job quite well.

But I do have a minor complaint: I couldn’t figure out how long it takes for the email to self-destruct. I read somewhere that it survives up to 1 hour, but it would be nice if you’d be allowed to choose how long your email gets to live. Just in case you’re waiting for a reply on a forum and the user responds while you’re asleep or something.

In case you want to use Temp Mail while away from your phone (yeah right), you can also access their services from any web browser by simply going to http://temp-mail.org. In case you would like to learn more or simply join the community of users, you can visit the companies blog to know more.

Conclusion

I really liked Temp Mail. Despite being a super simple app, it’s extremely useful. I haven’t noticed any glitches or problems during the time I was using it, so if you too want to keep your main inbox clean, I fully recommend using this app.