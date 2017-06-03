Android vs iOS – A business and brand comparison [Infographic]

Android is consistently compared to iOS. Why wouldn’t it be? They are two of the dominant mobile operating systems of modern time, but the debate goes far deeper than simply which platform has most apps. In this infographic, the business and brand performance of both platform are analzyed, which is more appealing to developers, and which brand sells the best.

The data is taken from late 2016 so is accurate in representing where each platform was at the tail end of the year. Expect the numbers to have slightly increased in the first half of 2017, but the proportions would still be similar.

Drop us a comment and let us know which platform in your opinion is the better brand.