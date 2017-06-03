Nextbit Robin gets Android 7.1.1 update

For those with the Nextbit Robin, you’ll be pleased to hear the the device is now getting Android 7.1.1.

The device was fantastic value and still is. With its unique app backup and restore mechanism to save storage space on irregularly used apps, the Nextbit Robin was one of those devices that gave that something different.

As you’ve unfortunately come to expect with these relatively smaller startups, updates tend to be lacking, but Nextbit having been purchased by Razer, are keeping up with the Pixels by releasing Android 7.1.1 to update it from the Android 7.0 that came to the device in March.

Nextbit has also released a Robin factory image for 7.1.1 on Razer Insider. Therefore if you need to wipe your Robin to do a clean update to start fresh, you can start directly from Android 7.1.1. You can find the factory images here.