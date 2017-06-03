This two-way audio WiFi camera is only $59.99 right now (Deal of the Day)

Security cameras for the home aren’t exactly new concept, but Wi-Fi connected models are slowly becoming popular. Moreover, they are also getting less expensive, too. Indeed, it does not cost all that much to outfit your home office with a number of cameras so that you can keep an eye on them remotely.

Our Deal of the Day is the Sinji Smart Panoramic WiFi Camera, a device capable of capturing, and recording video. Additionally, you can send notifications to your device when motion is detected. Normally priced at around $140, we’re able to give AndroidGuys readers a 57-percent discount. That’s right, you can pick one up for only $59.99 right now.

About

Peace of mind comes in 960p HD resolution with the Sinji Smart Panoramic WiFi Camera. Providing a sharp, ultra wide-angle view and a streaming app, this camera lets you keep an eye on any indoor space in real time. New puppy you want to keep an eye on? Kids at home alone? This camera keeps you in the know wherever you are.

Features

High resolution recording lets you clearly see what’s going on in the space you’re monitoring

Infrared technology enables you to get a good view in light or dark

Able to zoom in or rotate the image in the app

Connects w/ multiple cameras to monitor multiple rooms in the same app

Can save footage on to a micro SD card (not included), expandable up to 128GB

Sends push notifications when connected to WiFi to alert you to new motion detection

Two-way audio communication lets you touch base w/ anybody on the camera side

Where to Buy

You can purchase the Sinji Panoramic Smart WiFi Camera for only $59.99 (57% OFF)

