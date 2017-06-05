App Highlight: DisneyLife

The App

What it does

DisneyLife is any Disney fans’ one stop shop where you can watch stream, and download hundreds of movies and thousands of TV episodes. There’s also books and music from your favorite Disney shows and characters. You can even set up profiles so each member of your family can create their own favorite lists across up to 10 devices, with 4 people watching at any one time. You can enjoy 4000+ Disney TV episodes from box sets, plus live TV from Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Junior.

DisneyLife is a monthly subscription service with new content being added every week.

Why we like it

Our house is a huge fan of everything Disney so this app is perfect for not only my kids but also for me. My favorite feature is the read along story books that help my kids follow the story and see the words that are being spoken. With live channels able to be streamed and each of my children able to have their own profile, this is one of the most essential apps currently on our devices.

How to get it

DisneyLife is available for free from the Google Play Store. You can download it right here.