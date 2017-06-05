CASEOLOGY Galaxy S8/S8+ Phone Case Giveaway!

It’s giveaway time! And as we move closer and closer to the halfway point in 2017 we are extremely excited to announce that we are teaming up with Caseology for this months competition.

The Prize

Caseology is known for amazingly slim yet extremely durable cases, with an elegant build that embodies a minimalist aesthetic. With military-grade drop protection, premium materials, comfortable design, and scratch resistance, Caseology brings you sleek and safe phone cases that will protect your investment. Coming in at a low price point, they are available for many phone makes and models. They even just launched a Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ collection and have been so kind as to partner with us to give three units away! The three winners will get to select the Caseology Galaxy S8 or S8+ case of their choice from the following lines:

Legion Line —a re-imagined version of the popular Titan line, the Legion family of cases boasts the ideal combination of durability and elegance and remains one of Caseology’s most durable options. The slim build is reinforced with strong TPU and scratch-resistant polycarbonate. When paired with high-friction coating for extra-secure grip, the Legion case’s multiple shock-absorbent layers create an incredibly secure shell. Available in Black and Rose Gold.



Vault Line 1 —with micro-line texture and an extremely slim profile, the Vault line is the epitome of “rugged elegance”. Laser etching, a carbon fiber feel and TPU helps prevent accidental drops, yet protects smartphones in case they do take a spill. Available in Black.

Vault Line 2 —the latest variation of the incredibly popular Vault line, the Vault 2 features a pattern of diagonal lines, which creates a compelling look that’s sure to capture the eye. However, the three-dimensional laser-etched lines are not only for show, the texture also makes the Vault 2 slip-resistant. Built with the same strong TPU construction, this case will protect smartphones and look great while doing it. Available in Black and Cherry.

Parallax Line —as one of the most popular cases from Caseology, the Parallax line has been reimagined to perfectly fit the new Samsung S8 and S8+. With flexible TPU sleeves and polycarbonate, the Parallax cases incorporate three-dimensional moldings and soft coatings to provide a soft, comfortable grip. A trendy geometric configuration creates a sense of movement and flow. Available in Black and Cherry.

Coastline Line —completely new to the Caseology lineup, the Coastline portfolio is a minimalist’s dream. With a transparent anti-scratch acrylic back, translucent bumper and colored frame, this case appeals to users who want to let the natural beauty of the new Samsung smartphones shine, without compromising protection. Built with TPU and polycarbonate materials, this case can withstand the elements. Available in Fog Gray.

Fairmont Line —reviving Caseology’s original foray into smartphone cases, the Fairmont line is a resurrection of the sophisticated Envoy cases. Incorporating a snap-on design made of only rigid PC fused with faux-leather, users have an elegant one-piece solution that exudes sophistication and provides sufficient drop protection. Available in Black and Cherry.

You’d be crazy not to want one right?

How to enter

Entering couldn’t be easier. Below you’ll find a widget with a couple of options to enter. The only required option is entering your email address. That’ll allow us to contact the winners once the drawing is over on June 5th, 2017. You can get more entries by sending out a tweet and following AndroidGuys on Twitter. You can send out one tweet per day through the widget for more entries.

Entrants can be of any age and the competition is open to anyone throughout the globe!

The contest starts RIGHT NOW and runs through Monday, June 5th, 2017. We’d like to thank CASEOLOGY for providing us with the goods for this awesome giveaway.

What are you waiting for?! Enter NOW to get protecting those curvaceous lines from everyday mishaps before its too late.

a Rafflecopter giveaway

