OnePlus 5 stock wallpapers available for download

Just because you’ve not got the OnePlus 5 yet doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the latest wallpapers from the device. The company are set to announce the latest device very soon but the stock wallpapers included with the OnePlus 5 have been made available early.

The wallpapers are shared by a member ZeevoX on the official OnePlus forum and are said to be the full set from the device.

Each wallpaper is 1920 x 1080 and can be downloaded using the link.

The OnePlus 5 is expected to be announced as soon as June 15. Be sure to stay tuned for the latest news and leaks surrounding the next OnePlus device.