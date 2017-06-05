Samsung, LG prepping new Galaxy S8, G6 variants in anticipation of iPhone 8 launch

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 8 in September. The product is bound to make a pretty big splash on the smartphone market, so in order to prevent it from grabbing all the attention, Samsung and LG are gearing up to launch new Galaxy S8 and G6 variants.

According to a report coming out of The Investor, Samsung is hoping to diminish the new iPhone’s appeal with a set of new color options for the Galaxy S8 including Rose Gold (a color Apple’s handsets are known for), but also Lake Blue, Smoked Purple Gray, and Quicksand Gold. The Galaxy S8+ will only be available in Smoked Purple Gray and Quicksand Gold.

LG has a different strategy in mind, as it plans to offer slightly modified LG G6 versions called the LG G6 Pro and G6 Plus. Both handsets will rely on the same Snapdragon 821 which currently fuels the standard G6 version.

We’re told the LG G6 Pro will include 32GB of internal storage (the LG G6 with 32GB is available in the US, but not in Korea), while the G6 Plus should pack 128GB of storage and wireless charging – a feature that has been available only in select markets (the US included). The two phones should arrive with the same display and RAM capacity.

It’s expected the LG G6 Plus will come with a retail price of approximately $890, while the LG G5 Pro will sell for around $700.

According to a separate report, the two LG G6 variants should land in Korea towards the end of June. As for the new Galaxy S8 colors, we have no information related to their availability.

While the new variants might help Samsung and LG boost sales, don’t forget the two companies are also expected to release their second flagships for the year.

Samsung will out the Galaxy Note 8 and LG is working on the V30, so the two phone makers have plenty to combat the arrival of the iPhone 8 with.