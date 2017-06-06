Google Assistant in Google Photos now suggests images you might want to archive

Google Photos just received a handy, new update. Smartphones have made it easier for us to snap photographs of anything interesting we might come across, but at the end of the day, you don’t want to keep every single shot in your image gallery, right?

That’s why Google Photos with the help of the Google Assistant will now suggest which photographs you might want to archive and which one you should keep in your gallery for easy access. Even if today you can easily back your pics in the cloud, there are some snaps you might want to keep around on your phone all the time.

But what about the less “interesting” type of photos? We’re talking about images of recipients, courses, train/bus schedules and so on. Making use of computer vision, as well as machine learning, the Google Assistant in Google Photos can now identify the photographs you might not need to look at until much later and suggest you archive them. Once you’ve accepted, the images will be sent to a dedicated Archive section of the app.

In related news, the Google Photos app recently hit 1 billion downloads on Android devices. It’s an impressive figure, but we’ll have to point out that the app actually comes pre-installed on most Android devices. Be that as it may, Google Photos is still one of the most used pre-installed apps out there.