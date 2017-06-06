Protect your online identity with TrackOFF, just $14.99

Just about everywhere you look today you’ll find discussions about privacy, security, malware, hacking, and other scary topics. Indeed, it can be pretty rough out there. Moreover, it’s rather tough to go anywhere online without leaving a trace. Between cookies, cache, and browsers, there’s a trail following you everywhere. Why not take the offensive and gain back some anonymity?

Our Deal of the Day is a one-year license to TrackOFF, a computer program to help keep yourself private when browsing the internet. Compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, and XP (32- or 64-bit versions), it hides you on popular browsers: Chrome, Firefox, IE, Edge, Opera. Discounted to the tune of 69% OFF, it can be yours for only $14.99 right now!

You don’t have to be a tech whiz to know your privacy is always at risk when you’re browsing the web. Fortunately, you also don’t have to be a tech whiz to operate TrackOFF. Protect your identity online and browse anonymously with complete ease – no tricky operation or technical jargon needed. Just security that works for you.

Protect your identity online seamlessly

Shield your browsing history by removing cookies

Monitor each website trying to follow you while you’re online

Search privately in standard search engines

Purchase a one-year license for TrackOFF for only $14.99 and you’ll save some 69 percent. Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and order yours now!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!