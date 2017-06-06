T-Mobile is giving away 100 LG G6 smartphones today

A year ago exactly on this date – June 6 – T-Mobile started offering freebies to customers each Tuesday. Today the carrier is celebrating the campaign’s 1-year anniversary, so it’s giving away a truckload of goodies.

Starting today at 9:00 am ET and running all the way through 7:00 pm ET, T-Mobile subscribers will be able to win 100 LG G6 handsets, in one of the biggest giveaways we have seen so far.

Launched back in February at MWC 2017, the LG G6 is one of the best handsets available on the market so far and the chief reason why you should be interested in T-Mobile’s promotion. So make sure you keep checking T-Mobile’s Twitter account regularly today if you want to win one.

Alternatively, T-Mobile customers can win also win 5,000 $25 Lyft credits, free Baskin-Robbins ice cream for a year, T-Mobile trucker hats, two free movie rentals from Redbox or $0.25 off Shell fuel (up to 20 gallons).

On top of that, on one of the four Tuesdays throughout this month, all T-Mobile customers (who wish to participate) will be able to get a free Baskin-Robbins ice cream (valued at $4). Don’t forget to check the T-Mobile Tuesday app weekly and see when it’s your turn.

Also on June 6, T-Mobile will be hosting a special 12-hour “thankathon” which will be held on Twitter and will give folks (all folks including AT&T and Verizon customers) the opportunity to win epic prizes every hour. More details will be made available soon.

Last but not least, don’t forget T-Mobile will reveal the winner of the all-expenses paid Las Vegas trip today. If you entered the contest, don’t forget to check T-Mobile’s Twitter page from time to time today.