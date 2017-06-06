This Android Wear app wants to help you quit smoking

Smartwatches were supposed to be the next big thing, but sadly not many customers are willing to pay $200+ for a wrist-bound device that mainly counts steps and relays notifications from your smartphone.

Still artificial intelligence startup Kiwi has found a way to make smartwatches more useful. It developed an app exclusively for Android Wear which aims to help users cut back on their daily dose of cigarettes and hopefully get to quit smoking altogether.

How does Cue work? Well, it relies on sensors and machine learning to track your daily smoking habits. Soon after you start using it, it will be able to tell when and where you take your cigarette breaks.

The app also allows users to set smoking breaks, as well as goals and uses positive reinforcement techniques to help them reduce the time between cigarettes. If you earn enough points you’ll be able to exchange them into Starbucks dollars. For example, 1,000 points will get you $1 at Starbucks – a promo which is available until the end of June.

While die-hard smokers will probably need more than an app to rid themselves from this noxious habit, Cue might prove useful for people who only smoke socially or have started smoking recently.

If you have a smartwatch at your disposal and you want to try to quit smoking, you can go ahead and register as a beta tester for Cue. Limited spots are available.