A lifetime of optimal Wi-Fi can be yours for $19

Have a Wi-Fi setup in the home or office but can seem to figure out what data speeds are no good in certain rooms? Ever tested to see what coverage looks like throughout the house? Specifically, have you looked for dead spots or trouble areas? Did you know that you can do that with your laptop?

Our Deal of the Day is a lifetime account for NetSpot, a computer program designed to help troubleshoot and identify connectivity problems. Priced only $19 (72% off), it’s available for both Windows and Mac environments.

NetSpot lets you visualize, optimize, and troubleshoot your wireless networks with any Mac so you can get the best connection possible at all times. Use the mapping feature to view dead zones and optimize hotspot placement, and use the troubleshooting tool to identify connectivity issues. You’ll reach maximum WiFi efficiency, all while assuring your home network is perfectly secure.

“One click and you can see how strong your network is, and watch it in real time as you move across your house or apartment, or between rooms,” Lifehacker

Features

Visualize, manage, troubleshoot, audit, plan, & deploy wireless networks

Analyze your WiFi coverage anywhere you are or plan on being

Easily assure that hotspots are placed correctly & radio channels are assigned properly

Identify dead zones on a network using the visual map

Load a visual map, collect survey data, & build a comprehensive heatmap of a network

View any number of Access Points (BSSIDs) simultaneously

Utilize flexible grouping of APs by SSID, channel, vendor, security, etc. & custom groups

Choose from multiple export possibilities, including new customizable advanced reports

Run Internet download & upload speed tests

