Amazon Prime now available with a discount for low-income customers

Amazon Prime is a subscription-based program that gives customers access to streaming video, music, e-books, free shipping and product discounts. However, Amazon charges a hefty $99/per year or $10.99/month – which is a relatively expensive fee.

Now in a bid to attract more subscribers, the retail giant announced a new Prime discount program aimed at US customers with low-incomes.

Basically, Amazon is targeting users who are receiving financial assistance from the government. Interested parties will need an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card in order to confirm their eligibility for the Prime discount program. The company notes other ways to qualify for the discount will be added shortly.

How much has Amazon shaved off the Prime fee you might be wondering at this point, right? Well with the valid EBT card you’ll be able to join the program for $5.99/month or $72 per year.

It’s not a mind-blowing discount, especially if you’re looking pay for a full year, but at least you’ll be able to spend the remaining $17 on something else, right? You’ll also be able to continue getting the discount up to 4 years.

It appears the discounted Prime gives users full access to services like Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Photos. However, if you want to take advantage of Amazon’s grocery delivery and pickup service – Amazon Fresh, you’ll need to pay an additional $14.99 fee per month.

Earlier this year, the shopping giant said it will start accepting food stamps for online grocery orders this summer, in an attempt to become more relevant to lower-income customers.