App Highlight: Trident for Zooper

The App

Developed by Milan Dragovic, Trident for Zooper is a little bit different when it comes to an app highlight since it is more of a widget. It’s relatively new at only 10,000 installs – you’ll need Zooper Pro for use this widget pack, but Trident will give you some gorgeous widgets.

What it does

Trident gives a number of Google Pixel style widgets as well as Samsung Galaxy S8 widgets. There are also a number of minimal and vintage widgets to provide some excellent styles to compliment your Android smartphone. All widgets scale perfectly so work on any resolution screen and look great.

– Download and install Zooper Widget Pro 2.38 or above

– Download and install Trident

– Add a Zooper widget to your homescreen

– When Zooper widget skins list pops up, choose Trident

– Select the widget you want to add

Why we like it

Here at AndroidGuys we love customizing our devices and Zooper is one of our favorite apps. On its own, it’s pretty basic, but when combined with something like Trident, the possibilities are endless. My personal favorite is the ability to have a Galaxy S8 style weather widget that you can use with something like Nova Launcher. If you like minimalist design then be sure to check out Trident.

How to get it

Trident is available from the Google Play Store. You can download it right here.