Coral Blue Samsung Galaxy S8/Galaxy S8+ are headed for the US

Currently, US customers who want to purchase a Galaxy S8 have three color options to choose from including Midnight Black, Orchid Gray or Artic Silver.

But if you’re a fan of more atypical coloring schemes, the good news is that a new Galaxy S8/Galaxy S8+ version will land in the US. As revealed by reliable industry source @evleaks, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in Coral Blue should be making an appearance on the US market soon enough. However, no exact timeline for the release was offered.

When Samsung introduced the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ back in March, it said the phones will also be available in Maple Gold and Coral Blue. However, these versions weren’t offered in the US. But since the Coral Blue model is headed for the States, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the Maple Gold one would become available at some point too.

The Galaxy S8 is not the first Samsung phone to get Coral Blue treatment. The Galaxy Note7 carried this color before it got discontinued and then the Galaxy S7 edge.

Samsung is using the multiple color variants strategy in a bid to draw attention to the Galaxy S8 once more. And a recent report claimed the Korean tech giant is prepping more Galaxy S8 color versions including Lake Blue, Smoked Purple Gray, Quicksand Gold and Rose Gold – in a move to counter the iPhone 8’s arrival this September.