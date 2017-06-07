OnePlus’ CEO just posted a gorgeous OnePlus 5 night shot

By now it’s common knowledge that the OnePlus 5 will come featuring a main camera developed in partnership with DxO.

So far OnePlus phones haven’t exactly offered the best cameras, but things are bound to change with the OnePlus 5. The company’s CEO, Pete Lau recently shared a night shot that has been taken with the yet-to-be-released product – and the result is quite stunning.

As you can see the image is crystal clear and the details of the building and sky are easily visible. Lau added a few words alongside the shot saying “What a purely clear sky! See you at 10:00 am tomorrow. Good night.” We wonder what’s happening tomorrow at 10 am.

The OnePlus 5 has been the subject of numerous leaks in the past few months. We know the phone will arrive with a 5.5-inch display with fullHD resolution (1920 x 1080) and a Snapdragon 835 processor. We’ve recently learned that a variant with 8GB of RAM will go on sale in India on June 22, but we don’t know whether the international market will see it as well or not.

The new flagship should also be the first OnePlus phone to carry a dual-camera setup. We’re very excited to see what the snapper can do and by the looks of it, it’s going to produce some awesome results.

Don’t forget to tune in on June 20 and see the OnePlus 5 get unveiled live.